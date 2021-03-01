Fines, Consent Decree

The FCC has proposed two more fines for late license renewal applications and has reached another Consent Decree to resolve political online public file violations.

The Commission proposed a $1.500 fine against CARROLL UNIVERSITY, INC. for a late license renewal application for student station WCCX (104.5 THE X)/WAUKESHA, WI and a $1,125 fine on HERITAGE MEDIA OF KENTUCKY, INC. for filing the renewal application for W280FH/LEITCHFIELD, KY late.

In addition, RADIO ONE LICENSES, LLC reached a Consent Decree with the FCC over political online public file violations at Hip Hop WHHL (HOT 104.1 FM)/HAZELWOOD, MO, recently sold with an LMA before closing to ENTERCOM. The agreement has RADIO ONE instituting a compliance plan and agreeing to follow it.

