New MOC Board Members

MUSICIANS ON CALL (MOC), a nonprofit that brings live and recorded music to the bedsides of patients in healthcare facilities, has appointed CHARLES ESTEN, LORI FELDMAN, MICHELLE KLINGER, JESSICA LEE, LEE PERLMAN, DR. TODD RUBIN and CATHY SULLIVAN to its National Board of Directors. These individuals join an esteemed group of leaders in music, entertainment and healthcare to lead MOC’s growth and expansion efforts to reach more patients, family members and caregivers with the healing power of music. iHEARTMEDIA EVP/Global Music Marketing and Strategy ALISSA POLLACK has also been elected Vice Chair of the National Board.

MUSICIANS ON CALL Pres. & CEO PETE GRIFFIN said, “Due to the stress, anxiety and uncertainty caused by the pandemic, MUSICIANS ON CALL’s programs were needed more than ever last year to support patients, families and caregivers in healthcare facilities. Thanks to our incredible volunteers, supporters, staff and Board, we brought the healing power of music to more people virtually in 2020 than in any other year in our history. We are excited to build on this momentum and continue sharing the joys of live music with record numbers in 2021 and beyond. Each of the leaders we are welcoming to our National Board of Directors bring extraordinary talents and expertise that will help us grow MOC in new and strategic ways in the coming years.”



For more than 20 years MUSICIANS ON CALL has used music to promote and complement the healing process through programs including the Bedside Performance Program, Virtual Bedside Performance Program and Music Pharmacy. As the nation’s leading provider of live music in hospitals, MOC’s Bedside Performance Program and Virtual Program have reached more than 900,000 individuals in healthcare facilities nationwide.



For more info on the new Board of Directors click here.

« see more Net News