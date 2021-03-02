Sliwa

CURTIS SLIWA will be coming off the air at RED APPLE MEDIA News-Talk WABC-A/NEW YORK while he is an active candidate for Mayor of NEW YORK CITY.

A statement from station owner and host JOHN CATSIMATIDIS read, "77 WABC celebrates what is great about AMERICA. We support our democracy and our right to vote, fair elections and the American process.

"It is with that in mind that, while CURTIS SLIWA is a candidate for the Office of the Mayor of NEW YORK CITY, his radio show, podcast and all related contributions to 77 WABC RADIO are on hiatus." CATSIMATIDIS himself has been rumored to be interested in running for Mayor, but SLIWA, who co-hosts middays on the station, has thrown his hat into the ring and his hosting on WABC would raise equal time issues.

