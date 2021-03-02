Goose

ADAMS RADIO/SALISBURY-OCEAN, MD welcomes AARON “GOOSE” SELLER as OM of Top 40 WOCQ (OC104), Active Rock WZBH, Country WUSX (US 98.5), Classic Rock WGBG, and Oldies WOCQ-HD2-W282AW-W286BB (KOOL OLDIES 104.3 & 105.1). GOOSE will also serve as PD of WOCQ. He was most recently OM for SOUND MANAGEMENT/SOUTH BEND, overseeing Top 40 WNDV, Classic Rock WYXX, and Classic Hits WYET.

ADAMS VP/Market Mgr. JOHNETTE COCHRAN said “I’m very excited about this announcement. After the 3rd interview with AARON, I knew he was the right fit for our team and our market. His knowledge of the power of live and local radio is what sold me. He understands the important of local small business. I’m confident that I made the right decision with Aaron and look forward to him getting to the Eastern Shore."

“I have heard such amazing things about ADAMS RADIO GROUP," said SELLER. "Adams owns the same cluster I worked with in FT. WAYNE many years ago and now I get to work alongside some great former co-workers including J.J. FABINI. I am excited to get to the east coast and the DELMARVA PENINSULA. I am so thankful to Market Manager JOHNETTE COCHRAN for this incredible opportunity.”

« see more Net News