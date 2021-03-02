Happy 25th!

POST MALONE surprised fans with the release of "Only Wanna Be With You," his cover of the 1995 HOOTIE & THE BLOWFISH smash, 'performed' during a global virtual POKÉMON music concert last week, which celebrated the franchise's 25th anniversary.

There's more to come, as the year-long festivities continue. Plans have been announced for POKÉMON 25: The Album, a compilation featuring POST MALONE, global Reggaeton star J BALVIN, Pop icon KATY PERRY, and one as-yet-unannounced A-list performer, matching music artists with the POKÉMON brand.

BALVIN explained, "POKÉMON is pulling out all the stops for P25 Music, and I’m thrilled to join the program as one of its premier collaborators. I'm looking forward to adding my own unique flavor to this huge POKÉMON party and adding more good vibes to the celebration."

The album will be released via CAPITOL RECORDS in the fall, and will feature 14 songs by 11 different performers including the aforementioned superstars, plus other current buzzworthy artists.

Those who missed the virtual concert can catch it on-demand here.

