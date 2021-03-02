iHeart & YWCA

iHEARTMEDIA/CHICAGO and YWCA METROPOLITAN CHICAGO present "Women Who WIN 2021," described as, "a celebration of dynamic women leaders who have made a significant impact in the community as a direct result of their exceptional leadership."

“iHEARTMEDIA/CHICAGO is thrilled to honor these incredible women who have made a profound impact on our community,” said Pres./CHICAGO MATT SCARANO. “The breadth and diversity of their leadership is extraordinary, and we are proud to add them to the Women Who WIN Class of 2021.”

