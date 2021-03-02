Culhane (Photo: LinkedIn)

MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL radio veteran and voiceover specialist DAN CULHANE died SUNDAY morning (2/28) at 62. He had been battling multiple myeloma before developing symptoms of COVID-19 last month and had been on a ventilator as part of a procedure to remove a blood clot.

CULHANE was most recently Production Dir. at ENTERCOM News-Talk WCCO-A, Adult Hits KZJK (104.1 JACK FM), and Country KMNB (102.9 THE WOLF)/MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL, a position he held since 2011, and a voiceover artist for many clients. Before that, he hosted a business podcast, "RADIOSPECTIVES," and served as Production Dir. at SALEM's TWIN CITIES stations and, for 16 years, as Commercial Services Dir. at the then-CLEAR CHANNEL cluster. On the air, CULHANE worked at KQDS, KLXK, and KQRS, where he was TOM BARNARD's first on-air co-host.

