Bill Taylor Passes Away

BILL TAYLOR, longtime radio and TV personality and manager best known for his long run at WDBO-A/ORLANDO, passed away SATURDAY (2/27) at 92.

TAYLOR, father of longtime radio trade reporter and former WPST/TRENTON, NJ PD TOM TAYLOR, started at WNNC-A/NEWTON, NC, WIRC-A/HICKORY, NC, and WSJS-TV-A/WINSTON-SALEM before becoming the morning host in 1959 at WDBO-A/ORLANDO, ascending to PD at the then-OUTLET CO. station in 1965 and also hosting a show on sister CBS affiliate WDBO-TV; after leaving WDBO in 1972, he later managed WBT-F/CHARLOTTE until exiting radio in 1977 to open a real estate brokerage and construction business.

TAYLOR was also an avid pilot and aircraft builder and musician, getting early radio exposure as part of a family country music act with his father and brother RALPH in HICKORY, NC.

