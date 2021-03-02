Ben Facey

REPUBLIC RECORDS welcomes BEN FACEY as EVP/Global Marketing & Digital Strategy, as announced today by EVP/GM JIM ROPPO.



ROPPO commented, “BEN is a world-class marketer, and we’re thrilled to have him lead the REPUBLIC global marketing team. He’s respected and loved by many of the artists on our roster and will prove invaluable to our continued expansion into the international music community.”



FACEY added, “I’ve watched MONTE and AVERY LIPMAN and JIM ROPPO operate this label very differently than all of the other labels. They’re as hungry as it gets. They want victory so intensely it puts a smile on your face to go to work. They’re a winning team with an impeccable roster that keeps growing every day. Personally, when you get a call from REPUBLIC that they’d love for you to be EVP/Global Marketing, it’s an honor. I told my wife, ‘Challenge is great. Sitting outside of your comfort zone is even better.’ So, we packed up our lives in AUSTRALIA and moved to AMERICA to embark on this journey with the best team in the business.”

