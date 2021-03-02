Musicals

Movie producer JONATHAN GLICKMAN's GLICKMANIA MEDIA has a new two-year deal with IHEARTMEDIA to produce a slate of original musical podcasts, with a target of at least two podcast series per year. The deal will start with "UNSUNG," a musical coming this SUMMER, co-produced with STORY PIRATES; other titles in the works include horror musical "DIANE'S INFERNO," starring MAYA HAWKE and YUNGBLUD, MATT DIEHL's murder mystery "LOST YOU ON THE DANCE FLOOR," and JONATHAN EZRA and ROBBIE ROTH's musical musing on JOHN HINCKLEY JR.'s re-integration into society after prison, "BALLAD OF AN OUTLAW."

“I believe there’s no better way to communicate a narrative than matching brilliant storytellers with equally talented music composers and performers,” said GLICKMAN. “By combining the spectacularly supportive iHEARTRADIO’s expertise with our deep well of existing relationships, we can support a panorama of experienced and emerging artists in a creative environment that enables everyone to take meaningful ownership of their work in the podcast space and beyond.”



“GLICKMAN is a name that is synonymous with developing some of the most creative and compelling IP in the entertainment space,” said iHEARTMEDIA DIGITAL AUDIO GROUP CEO CONAL BYRNE. “They know how to tell stories in totally new ways - and those are the creators we love to support. We are excited to join forces with GLICKMANIA MEDIA to introduce this innovative, music-first slate of podcasts to millions of listeners across the globe.”

« see more Net News