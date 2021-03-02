Fundraiser

COLORADO PUBLIC RADIO completed its WINTER Membership Drive by raising over $650,000 from 4,700 donors, and a matching contribution from the SINGER FAMILY FOUNDATION donated food to feed 4,400 families for a week through the five food banks participating with FEEDING COLORADO.

“At COLORADO PUBLIC RADIO, we work to provide facts and information for Coloradans to navigate through the news of the day, while providing a place for community and engagement,” said CPR SVP/Development JIM EAST. “That’s no less true a year into this pandemic, when many of our neighbors are still facing food insecurity. Working with our regional food banks through FEEDING COLORADO and the SINGER FAMILY FOUNDATION, we were able to elevate awareness of CPR’s needs and the needs of the food banks, while raising vital support for both.”

"We decided to partner with CPR to support food banks around our state because we recognize that CPR listeners are aware of what's going on and the needs that are so pronounced right now,” said SINGER FAMILY FOUNDATION Secretary-Treasurer CINTRA POLLACK. “And we don't want people who want to support the station and who value this great service to our community to have to make a choice when they're worried about people not being able to eat."

