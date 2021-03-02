Celebrating Women's History Month

In honor of WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH, ENTERCOM's RADIO.COM and its Country stations will celebrate the top women in Country music with "RADIO.COM'S LEADING LADIES." The month-long programming series will be integrated into the company's national on-air shows throughout MARCH. “KATIE & COMPANY'S SUPERSTAR POWER HOUR,” “ROB and HOLLY's FRIDAY NIGHT TAKEOVER,” “COUNTRY TOP 20 with JESSE ADDY,” “COOP'S ROCKIN' SATURDAY NIGHT,” and “90s COUNTRY WITH KELLY FORD” will feature takeovers with some of the format’s biggest female stars, including CARRIE UNDERWOOD, MAREN MORRIS, TRISHA YEARWOOD, KELSEA BALLERINI and many more.

Additionally, to celebrate INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY on MONDAY, MARCH 8th, “ROB and HOLLY’s NEW MUSIC HOUR” will air “LEADING LADIES LIMELIGHTS” to spotlight up-and-coming artists every day through MARCH 31st. The month-long special culminates with “RADIO.COM'S LEADING LADIES LIVE," a free, virtual concert hosted by LADY A's HILLARY SCOTT, starring YEARWOOD, BALLERINI and CARLY PEARCE. The concert will be available nationwide via the RADIO.COM app and website from FRIDAY, MARCH 25th at 6p (ET) through SUNDAY, MARCH 28th at 6p (ET).

"Country music has so many bright and talented women carrying the torch for the format, as well as exciting young stars eager to make their mark,” said ENTERCOM SVP/Programming & Music Initiatives MICHAEL MARTIN. “We’re proud to honor all of them across our platform and celebrate Country music and the exciting path that lies ahead.”

“We are excited to use this tribute as a vehicle to highlight so many great artists, both new and established, across our brands,” added ENTERCOM Country Format Captain TIM ROBERTS.

