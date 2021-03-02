DIY

The LINCOLN JOURNAL STAR is reporting that the UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA plans to bring its multimedia rights in-house this SUMMER once its current contract with LEARFIELD IMG COLLEGE expires. The HUSKERS would continue working with LEARFIELD IMG COLLEGE for "some services" in the future but will keep the media rights, including radio, in-house, the paper is reporting.

A statement from Deputy Athletic Dir. GARRETT KLASSY to the JOURNAL STAR read, "LEARFIELD/IMG COLLEGE and NEBRASKA Athletics have enjoyed a great partnership for many years and will continue to be affiliated in the licensing, ticketing and digital space. We plan to release more details surrounding our multimedia rights as we get closer to the expiration of our current contract."

