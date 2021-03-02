Karen Dalessandro

HUBBARD RADIO Classic Rock KSLX/PHOENIX has hired KAREN DALESSANDRO for afternoon drive replacing PETE CUMMINGS, who left the station last SEPTEMBER (NET NEWS 10/22/20). DALESSANDRO, who is leaving her current post doing afternoons at SAGA COMMUNICATIONS Rock WKLH/MILWAUKEE, will join KSLX on MONDAY, APRIL 5th.

DALESSANDRO said, "I'm beyond blessed to have this amazing radio career and can't believe I'm adding KSLX call letters to my resume. Seriously ... I'm about to start a job working for DAVID MOORE and the legendary TRIP REEB in one of the most beautiful cities on the planet! Special thanks to ED CHRISTIAN and BOB BELLINI for the opportunity to make WKLH my home these last years. MILWAUKEE will always have a special place in my heart."

HUBBARD RADIO PHOENIX VP/Market Manager TRIP REEB said, “A great radio station deserves a great air talent. We are fortunate to have found KAREN and I’m excited to have her join us at KSLX.”

KSLX OM/Brand Content Dir. DAVID MOORE said, “KAREN possesses all the skills a contemporary air talent needs to succeed. Beyond being a great on the radio, she creates compelling video content, understands how to effectively execute on social media and is a pleasure to have on the team. We are incredibly lucky to bookend MARK and NEANDERPAUL in the morning with KAREN DALESSANDRO in the afternoon.”

