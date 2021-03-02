ALL ACCESS sends condolences to NEW REVOLUTION’s JOE SCHULD on the loss of his father. JOSEPH W. SCHULD III died on WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 24th at the age of 86. The funeral has been set for TUESDAY, MARCH 9th at 11a (ET) at ST. WILLIAM CATHOLIC CHURCH in WALLED LAKE, MI. More details here.

In addition to son JOE, survivors include SCHULD’s wife of 64 years, CAROL, son ALAN, daughter MARY, brother ROBERT, his daughters-in-law, son-in-law and sister-in-law, nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Memorial donations can be made to ST. WILLIAM PARISH of WALLED LAKE or ST. JUDE CHILDREN’S RESEARCH HOSPITAL.

Send sympathies to JOE here.

