Kylie Minogue & Michael Gudinski

ALL ACCESS has learned that AUSTRALIAN music promotion legend and co-founder of MUSHROOM RECORDS, MICHAEL GUDINSKI died suddenly MONDAY (3/1) in MELBOURNE at the age of 68.

GUDINSKI is known for championing AUSTRALIAN acts like SKYHOOKS, KYLIE MINOGUE, NEW ZEALAND-BORN SPLIT ENZ and more recently, ESKIMO JOE and EVERMORE.

He also introduced AUSTRALIA to Many of the world’s top artists, including SPRINGSTEEN, THE ROLLING STONES, PAUL MCCARTNEY, BILLY JOEL, THE POLICE and more recently, ED SHEERAN and TAYLOR SWIFT.

When COVID-19 shut down the music industry in 2020, GUDINSKI launched the online live music series THE STATE OF MUSIC, in support of local musicians who lost their livelihoods overnight. The series became the ABC TV show THE SOUND.

Over the years GUDINSKI was recognized for several awards including ARIA Award for Special Achievement (1992), APRA’s TED ALBERT Award for Outstanding Services to AUSTRALIAN Music (1998), the inaugural ARIA Industry Icon (2013) and being inducted into the HALL OF FAME at the MUSIC VICTORIA AWARDS of 2013.

Tributes to GUDINSKI began pouring in on social media on TUESDAY from industry legends, artists, actors and the like, all expressing their feelings of admiration and loss. His cause of death has not yet been identified.

