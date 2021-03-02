New Feature

FUTURI’s POST podcast platform for broadcast stations has added a feature that checks content for copyrighted music to avoid liability for infringement.

POST AudioShield, a patent-pending process, can catch material for which a license must be obtained to prevent inadvertent violation of copyright laws in podcasts or social video based on broadcast audio, including when spoken content "talks up" a song. The feature leaves PPM encoding intact to ensure stations get credit for listening.

“ROI drives everything we do at FUTURI, and broadcasters have a big opportunity to improve their content ROI by making the most of the great content they develop for on-air use. That said, if you’re unintentionally sloppy with copyrights, that changes the calculus,” said CEO DANIEL ANSTANDIG. “We developed the patent-pending AudioShield feature for POST to give our partners in management piece of mind against those inadvertent copyright violations that can eat up hard-fought revenue with big fines.”

Find out more at futurimedia.com or partner@futurimedia.com.

