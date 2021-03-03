Music And Message

This year’s EARTH DAY (THURSDAY, APRIL 22nd) will be extra special for the syndicated live music and ecologically minded show eTOWN, as it will be celebrating 30 years as well as being inducted into the COLORADO MUSIC HALL OF FAME on the same day.

Founded By NICK and HELEN FORSTER, eTOWN is a nonprofit, nationally syndicated radio broadcast show. Over the years it has also expanded into a multimedia and events production company. The shows are recorded in front of a live audience at its solar-powered theater, eTOWN HALL in BOULDER, CO, which also serves as a social hub for community events.

NICK FORSTER said, “We started eTOWN in '91 determined to try something new, to make a different kind of show, one that mixed music and message. It took us a while to find our voice and our place in the media landscape, but over the last three decades, we've not only presented a ton of remarkable live music, we've played a ton of remarkable live music with our guests. We've also shared really inspiring conversations and stories of ordinary people doing extraordinary things on behalf of our shared environment. I'm deeply grateful to our guests, radio stations, record companies, and, especially, our hard-working crew. The reality is that eTOWN has always appeared bigger than it is. We're just a handful of people who made something remarkable almost every week for a long time!”

eTOWN’s mission is to educate, entertain and inspire a diverse audience through music and conversation to create a socially responsible and environmentally sustainable world.

