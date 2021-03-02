WNAW

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA AC WNAW (1230 AM)/NORTH ADAMS, MA has flipped to "NEW COUNTRY 94.7" with the addition of translator W234DD. The change, which happened YESTERDAY (3/1), gives WESTERN MASSACHUSETTS a Country radio option.

The local on-air lineup includes sister Hot AC WBEC-F (LIVE 95.9) afternoon host RICH WHITMAN in mornings. RYAN PAUSE, former host of WNAW's SATURDAY "Trading Post" show, is in middays MONDAY through SATURDAY. He's followed by WNAW veteran DAVE FIERRO, who has been with the station since 1968, in afternoons (moving from mornings). Nights are filled with TOWNSQUARE's national "Taste of Country Nights With EVAN PAUL."

Listen live here. More info on the format flip on the station’s webiste here.

