Expands To Los Angeles

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA based ANOTHER PLANET MANAGEMENT is expanding into LOS ANGELES with the addition of LAURENCE FREEDMAN's TELEGRAPH ROAD MANAGEMENT.

FREEDMAN will head ANOTHER PLANET’s new SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA office bringing his roster which includes longtime clients BILLY IDOL, MIKE CAMPBELL/THE DIRTY KNOBS and BENMONT TENCH plus CHERRY GLAZERR, MIYA FOLICK and Advertisement into the fold.

FREEDMAN got his start working with TOM PETTY AND THE HEARTBREAKERS and BILLY IDOL’s veteran manager TONY DIMITRIADES at EAST END MANAGEMENT. In 2018, DIMITRIADES left day-to-day management and moved into consulting, leaving his protégé FREEDMAN to form TELEGRAPH ROAD MANAGEMENT and continue guiding the careers of BILLY IDOL, MIKE CAMPBELL and BENMONT TENCH. EVAN BRIGHT, long-time EAST END/TELEGRAPH ROAD MANAGER, will also join FREEDMAN at ANOTHER PLANET.

FREEDMAN said, “We’re thrilled to be joining ANOTHER PLANET, an independent, like-minded company I have long admired on a professional and personal level. Together we’ll create new opportunities to serve our clients, all of whom are world-class artists deserving of the finest team to support their endeavors.”

ANOTHER PLANET FOUNDER BRYAN DUQUETTE added,“As the pandemic continued, I shifted my focus from the promoter side to growing the artist management company to further diversify ANOTHER PLANET. LOS ANGELES being a hub of our industry is a natural extension for our business strategically and TELEGRAPH ROAD immediately gives us a footprint in that community to enhance the business of our existing clients along with the opportunity to sign new clients.”

With the addition of six clients represented by TELEGRAPH ROAD, ANOTHER PLANET MANAGEMENT will now look after 15 artists with offices in the SAN FRANCISCO BAY Area and LOS ANGELES. In addition to FREEDMAN and BRIGHT, current ANOTHER PLANET artist managers MICHAEL BIGHAM and SARAH ZWEIG make up the team.

« see more Net News