New Hires

GOW MEDIA's SPORTSMAP RADIO has added two producers, one of them returning to the network after almost a year away.

Former ENTERCOM Sports WSCR-A (670 THE SCORE)/CHICAGO update anchor and producer KEVIN DZIEPAK has joined the network for weekends. DZIEPAK had been with THE SCORE since serving an internship in 2012-13.

Also, BRENDAN RILEY, who left the network in last APRIL's pandemic furloughs, has returned after about a year with iHEARTMEDIA Sports KBME-A (SPORTSTALK 790)/HOUSTON; RILEY will be producing MATT PERRAULT's "PUSHING THE ODDS" 1-4p (ET) weekdays.

