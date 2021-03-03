Lori Lewis

"What’s great about the social media space is we can reset & refine our current approach all the time as we identify high impact tactics that take the least amount of effort; all the while amplifying awareness and distinction," remarked MERGE author and LORI LEWIS MEDIA President LORI LEWIS.

"But in order to build intense loyalty and future proof our brand(s), we need to be aligning our values & goals with our actions online.

"And that’s where we often fall short – missing the basic fundamentals.

"This is a great “what not to do” list for every social game plan."

•Not Paying Attention

•Not Using Data To Its Fullest Potential

•Not Acknowledging The Audience

•Not Being Highly Visual

•Not Making People Feel Something

