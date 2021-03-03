No-Holds Barred Convo

iHEARTMEDIA Chairman/CEO BOB PITTMAN has shaken up the company and the industry with a transformative makeover in direction, resources and now with a new business operating strucuture splitting the company into three segments. This move alone will generate a lot of interest and questions. PITTMAN is not afraid of a challenge, and he's going to take on your questions, including the hard ones, in a one-on-one conversation with ALL ACCESS Pres./Publisher JOEL DENVER at 8a on APRIL 21st, for 50 minutes. You won't want to miss it.

It's the kickoff session for THE ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT, set for WEDNESDAY, APRIL 21st and THURSDAY, APRIL 22nd, exclusively on the NUVOODOO CONFERENCE CLOUD for you to view right from your home or office ... or anywhere you like, live or on-demand, and will be available to you across two devices of your choice. The ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT agenda is being assembled as you read this, and looks to have 15+ sessions over the two days. More sessions will be announced this week.

Email in your questions for BOB now to AllAccessAudioSummit@AllAccess.com.

The ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT, a virtual event scheduled to take place from 8a to 3p (PT) on each of the two days, seeks to bring together audio thought leaders and experts from the U.S. and around the globe to share their knowledge and discuss innovations in radio, streaming and podcasting with content designed to address changes in the work place, financials and the future of the audio business in a post-COVID-19 world.

Registrants can watch and interact with most session moderators and speakers in real time with live Q&A, and when the session is over, it will be available on demand to re-watch/re-listen, or to watch/listen for the first time at your convenience, or as many times as you'd like.

How Do I Register For The All Access Audio Summit?

Registration for the ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT is easy ... just click here!

ALL ACCESS is working hard to bring you the most exciting and interactive virtual experience possible. Your input is critical!

We want to know who you want to see speak and what kinds of subject matter/content are relevant to you at this point in time? If you have thoughts you'd like to share, please click here! Or take our online survey, here.

To give you a taste of what we already have set, the ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT is proud to announce that the following speakers are set to appear:

Look for more exciting announcements as we take your speaker and content suggestions here or take our survey here as we begin putting together an innovative and worthwhile two-day virtual event to plug you into what's going on in audio -- radio, streaming, podcasting -- at the ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT, APRIL 21-22.

For more information email us here -- AllAccessAudioSummit@AllAccess.com

