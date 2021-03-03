Sustain The Scene Livestream

SUSTAIN THE SCENE is launching yet another initiative in LOS ANGELES to help save independent music venues at risk of closing permanently due to COVID-19 (NET NEWS, 12.22/20)..

The initiative will reopen shuttered live music venues for food and beverages along with merch delivery along with at-home livestream concerts beginning MARCH 12th, a year to the day after the global shutdown..

Venues Include THE REGENT, LODGE ROOM EL CID, CATCH ONE, THE COMEDY STORE, AKBAR, THE EAGLE, THE LAST, 1720 and ETA in LOS ANGELES, and THE ALIBI in PALM SPRINGS; Restaurant partners Include PRINCE STREET PIZZA, BURGERLORDS, THE GREYHOUND, BUIRRITOS LA PALMA and SOMETHING GOOD LA.

GIRLPOOL and VINYL WILLIAMS will headline the first livestream concert, hosted by JESSE CAMP and NINA TARR.

SUSTAIN THE SCENE is a new nonprofit initiative from DUBLAB, POSTMAES and RESTLESS NITES to help save the music scene by benefiting the iconic, independent music venues that have been shut down by COVID-19 since early 2020 and are at risk of closing permanently. Beginning MARCH 12th in L.A,, SUSTAIN THE SCENE is helping shuttered independent music venues reopen for delivery to return much-needed revenue to participating venues. SUSTAIN THE SCENE will provide avenues for local communities to support their favorite independent venues by ordering food, drinks and merch, and music fans from all over the world can safely experience livestream performances from those iconic venues at home.

SUSTAIN THE SCENE will reopen music and nightlife venues throughout LOS ANGELES beginning MARCH 12th, including exclusive new food and beverage menus, cocktail packages, custom co-branded merch and gift cards, that can later be redeemed for concert tickets, all available to order through POSTMATES.

Sustain The Scene’s livestream concerts will take place on select FRIDAYS and SATURDAYS, starting MARCH 12th.

Music fans and local communities can support their favorite venues by ordering directly from each venue’s exclusive menu in POSTMATES in the special SUSTAIN THE SCENE carousel, located right within the app. Each venue will appear on POSTMATES, offering tunique food and beverage menus for lunch and dinner.

