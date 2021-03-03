White, Bougie

News-Talk WDAY-A-K226CL/FARGO, ND is adding another local show to its lineup under new operator FLAG FAMILY MEDIA, launching "THE COFFEE CLUB" with market veterans PAUL BOUGIE and JANAE WHITE. The new show was unveiled with an appearance on the morning show on TUESDAY (3/2); it will air 8:30-11a (CT) weekdays beginning MARCH 22nd and replaces a simulcast of sister WZFG-A (AM 1100 THE FLAG)'s "WHAT'S ON YOUR MIND" with SCOTT HENNEN and TODD MITCHELL.

WDAY recently launched a local midday news block 11a-2p with News Dir. GREG NEFT and Assistant News Dir. KYLE CORNELL.

