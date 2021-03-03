-
WWST (Star 102.1)/Knoxville Needs A Morning Show Producer
SUMMITMEDIA Top 40 WWST (STAR 102.1)/KNOXVILLE is looking for a morning show producer for the MARC & KIM Show. The ideal candidate has strong digital editing skills, loves pop culture and social media and has a strong ability to create and produce content both on-air and online, has tremendous work ethic and a fun attitude.
Reach out to OM/PD RICK THOMAS, here.
