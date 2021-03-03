Extends Vizzion Deal

iHEARTMEDIA's TOTAL TRAFFIC & WEATHER NETWORK (TTWN) has extended its deal with VIZZION to give TTWN affiliates access to VIZZION's traffic camera network.

“Live imagery acts as a visually appealing add-on to the high-definition maps and graphics available through TTWN’s traffic presentation systems,” said VIZZION Account Mgr. SEAN BEAUDOIN. “It’s important for broadcasters to deliver the most accurate data to their viewers, and the combination of TTWN’s hand-collected, real-time traffic and weather partnered with VIZZION’s 35,000 US-wide cameras makes for engaging and informative reporting.”



“Live video enhances traffic storytelling,” said TTWN VP/TV Affiliate Sales and Operations MICHAEL PANARELLO. “TTWN partners with Vizzion to give presenters the video content they need to create compelling, solutions-based reports showing viewers and digital users the real-time impact of incidents, congestion and weather on commute times.”

