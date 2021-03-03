Promotions

SEAN "DIDDY" COMBS' REVOLT music television channel has promoted COO DETAVIO SAMUELS to CEO and added COO duties for CFO COLIN MCINTOSH, and COMBS ENTERPRISES has upped VP/Digital DEON GRAHAM to Chief Brand Officer.

"With Black creativity driving the global economy and Hip Hop driving global culture, REVOLT is primed to be the leading Black-owned global media power," said SAMUELS. "Our focus is growing rapidly, expanding digitally, positioning Hip Hop to dominate the video space, and transforming the global media landscape."

"My vision for REVOLT was always to build the world's largest Black-owned media company powered by the smartest young executives from the culture," said COMBS. "As we reimagine the future of the brand, it's important that we stay true to that mission and position real game-changers to lead the way."

"I came up in this digital era and our brands have actively shaped the evolution of digital media in real-time," added GRAHAM. "The internet has empowered young creators to be in positions of power to now help ensure that the teams working behind the camera reflect the talent in front."

