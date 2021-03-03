Special

PANDORA is doing its own preview show for the GRAMMY AWARDS, video-streaming the "PANDORA LIVE COUNTDOWN TO THE GRAMMY AWARDS" at 9p (ET) on MARCH 11th. The show, a pre-recorded live performance, will be hosted by RECORDING ACADEMY Chair/Interim Pres. HARVEY MASON JR. and will feature HAIM, BRITTANY HOWARD, and CHIKA. Fans can access the show by RSVPing here.

The show will be re-aired on SIRIUSXM's THE GRAMMY CHANNEL on MARCH 12th, with performances by HOWARD and HAIM repeated on THE SPECTRUM on MARCH 13th and CHIKA's on HIP-HOP NATION on the same day.

« see more Net News