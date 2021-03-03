(Photo: PRNewsfoto / Sony Music Publishing)

SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING has teamed with SILENCE THE SHAME to launch THE SOUNDTRACK OF MENTAL HEALTH™, a global multi-year program offering its songwriters, employees, and the music community educational trainings and support around mental health. Through SONY MUSIC GROUP's GLOBAL SOCIAL JUSTICE fund, SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING will launch the trainings in APRIL 2021, and they will also be made available to SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT.

THE SOUNDTRACK OF MENTAL HEALTH, created by SILENCE THE SHAME and founder SHANTI DAS, will offer workshops for self-care and a wellness curriculum for leaders. Training will be offered to educate managers and fellow employees on mental health awareness and suicide prevention. SILENCE THE SHAME is targeting training 10,000 by 2023.

SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING Chairman and CEO JON PLATT commented, "The past year has put a spotlight on how we treat mental health in our industry, and overall society – we must break the stigma and be proactive in our support. This partnership with SHANTI and SILENCE THE SHAME will help SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING, and the greater music community, openly promote mental health care and create a healthier culture for songwriters and employees."

SHANTI DAS added, "We are truly grateful to JON PLATT and SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING for this important collaboration around an issue that has often been taboo in the music industry. Our goal is to educate this community on mental wellness and to provide effective coping mechanisms, strategies and resources for healthy and productive living."

See more information at www.silencetheshame.com.

