The ACE & TJ FAMILY has a second syndication option for the THE ACE & TJ radio show. The new option is ACE & TJ ANYTIME. ACE & TJ ANYTIME makes available 3, 4 or 5 hours of content seven days a week - anytime.

Stations will get custom segments for each hour. ACE & TJ ANYTIME adds personalities to any daypart on Classic/Adult Hits, Hot AC, Country and other 25-54 centric formats. Also, included with THE ACE & TJ SHOW ANYTIME, new inventory is generated for sale not only in the radio show but also within all eight ACE & TJ FAMILY MEDIA: radio, podcast, streaming 24/7, video, web, social media, email database and soon, in person events.

For more information on THE ACE & TJ SHOW ANYTIME and all things ACE & TJ SHOW, reach out to THE RADIO BUTTON COO ADAM GOODMAN at (843) 212-6522 or ALG@RadioButtonNetwork.com.

