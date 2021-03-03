Fundraiser

SAGA COMMUNICATIONS/CAYUGA RADIO GROUP AC WYXL (LITE ROCK 97.3)/ITHACA, NY is holding its annual "Wine & Dine Radiothon" to benefit the UNITED WAY OF TOMPKINS COUNTY on MARCH 19th. DAVE ASHTON and JEN MATTISON will host the event, which auctions off different restautant and wine or beer pairings every hour from 6a to 7p (ET). The station has raised over $30,000 in the past five years with the event.

ASHTON and MATTISON, in a press release, jointly said, "It's the highlight of our year. A day of wine, food and song all to benefit our neighbors in ITHACA and TOMPKINS COUNTY. This is our third year and we're hoping to break last year's record to help the UNITED WAYS's 50 agencies meet their record need in what has been a most challenging year for all of us. Wine and Dine flies... we meet people making a real difference in our community...play songs and shoutouts and auction off some great local wine, beer, cider and food packages... it's the best!"

CAYUGA RADIO GROUP Pres. CHET OSADCHEY said, “The UNITED WAY OF TOMPKINS COUNTY plays a critical role that positively impacts all people in our community. The Wine & Dine event raises awareness to individuals and companies to remind them to donate financially to the United Way. We can all make a difference.”

UWTC Pres./CEO JAMES BROWN said, “CAYUGA RADIO GROUP and LITE ROCK 97.3 have created this wonderful event that brings households, for-profit and non-profit businesses, and local governments together in a fun setting to raise needed dollars for services provided by UWTC funded partners.”

