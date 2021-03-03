Debuts Tomorrow

CBS SPORTS RADIO host JIM ROME is launching a new podcast focusing on reinventing one's self to create a better future.

"THE REINVENTION PROJECT," on the REDCIRCLE platform, launches TOMORROW (3/4) with scheduled guests including entrepreneurs ED MYLETT and GARY VAYNERCHUK and motivational speaker INKY JOHNSON. On INSTAGRAM, ROME called the new podcast "a side hustle to the original side hustle" and added, "I’m not looking for a soft reset, I’m looking to blow the whole thing up and start over. I’m on a personal mission to reinvent my mind, body, and spirit. I’m looking to make sure my best years are still in front of me and not behind me. That my best 30+ years are still ahead and not in the past. And I’m on a mission to make absolutely certain that happens."

