The next webinar for members of the INDEPENDENT BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION will feature REVENUE DEVELOPMENT RESOURCES Pres. MARK LEVY. “Management vs. Leadership: The Differences and How to Be Good at Both” wil stream on MARCH 10th at 2p (ET).

LEVY said, “I’m excited to present to IBA members... extremely relevant strategies and tactics that will demonstrate how to achieve maximum impact that drives motivation, generates peak production, and brings out the best from their teams.”

IBA Pres. RON STONE said, “Our ability to bring the brightest and most influential voices for IBA members is key to our success. Our members will love the MARK LEVY webinar."

