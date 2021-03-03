Pandemic Retrospective

WGBH EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION News-Talk WGBH (GBH 89.7)/BOSTON and its television, digital, and social media sister platforms will feature a full day of special programming marking the one-year anniversary of the pandemic in AMERICA on MARCH 10th. GBH NEWS' "A YEAR APART: HOW COVID CHANGED US" will look at how MASSACHUSETTS residents have dealt with the pandemic in the year since a state of emergency was declared last MARCH 10th.

Among the programming to be aired on the radio station will be JOE MATHIEU heading a discussion on GBH NEWS' year-long "COVID and the Classroom" project; discussions with experts led by hosts JIM BRAUDE and MARGERY EAGAN; a half-hour retrospective audio special; a special episode of "UNDER THE RADAR WITH CALLIE CROSSLEY"; a "BASIC BLACK" livestream; and other specials on radio, FACEBOOK LIVE, and PBS affiliate WGBX-TV (GBH 2). Listeners are also being encouraged to leave voicemails or email voice memos with their reflections on the past year.



“We’re inviting our audience to join our journalists in reflecting on what we’ve learned and experienced during this historic year,” said GM/News PAM JOHNSTON. “We aim to rise above the intensity of the daily news cycle and consider where we are now, what we have lived through, and what is yet to come as it relates to COVID-19.”

« see more Net News