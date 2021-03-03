Crosby (Photo: DFree / Shutterstock.com)

According to VARIETY, DAVID CROSBY has sold his music catalog to IRVING AZOFF’s new ICONIC ARTIST GROUP. The acquisition includes his publishing and recorded music rights, including his solo work, as well as with THE BYRDS, CROSBY & NASH; CROSBY, STILLS & NASH and CROSBY, STILLS, NASH & YOUNG.

CROSBY said, “Given our current inability to work live, this deal is a blessing for me and my family, and I do believe these are the best people to do it with.”

AZOFF said, “I’ve known DAVID as a friend and have admired him as a great artist since our earliest days at GEFFEN ROBERTS MANAGEMENT shortly after I moved to LOS ANGELES. This is an incredible time to be involved with DAVID and his tremendous catalogue of music.”

AZOFF made a similar deal recently with THE BEACH BOYS.

