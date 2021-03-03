Mayer In, Skipper Focuses On Meadowlark

JOHN SKIPPER is stepping down as Chairman of sports video streaming service DAZN parent DAZN GROUP to focus on his project with former ESPN RADIO host DAN LE BATARD, MEADOWLARK MEDIA, and former DISNEY Chairman/Dir. to Consumer and International and former Chief Strategy Officer KEVIN MAYER has been named to replace SKIPPER as DAZN's Chair. SKIPPER will remain on the Board as a Director and strategic advisor, and DAZN said in announcing the move that it "intends to invest in and collaborate with MEADOWLARK on original programming projects in the future." MEADOWLARK is in the process of finding a new home for LE BATARD's radio show and slate of podcasts and creating its own sports, pop culture, and politics platform.

"I'm incredibly proud of what the team has accomplished over the past several years. We've secured rights to the world's premier sports leagues, dramatically increased subscriptions and revenues, and launched our platform in more than 200 countries and territories," said SKIPPER. "It's the ideal moment to transition the company into its next phase of growth. Having worked closely with KEVIN at THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY for more than two decades, I can't think of a better person to lead the DAZN GROUP Board of Directors."

"As Chairman, I'm looking forward to partnering with the management team and my fellow directors to help DAZN build on its impressive track record of success in developing a truly global sports platform," said MAYER. "Since I began working with (DAZN majority investor) ACCESS INDUSTRIES last year, I've been impressed with DAZN's ambitions and ability to quickly grow from a new entrant to an important player in key markets throughout the world. I look forward to guiding DAZN's strategic development into its next chapter."

"As the world of sports and media continues to transform, DAZN GROUP remains a key holding within the ACCESS portfolio," said ACCESS INDUSTRIES Chairman LEN BLAVATNIK. "A seamless transition from JOHN to KEVIN and the recent move to deepen the executive team's expertise with Co-CEOs JAMES RUSHTON and SHAY SEGEV will accelerate the company's momentum."

