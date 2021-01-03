In Memory Of Russ Martin

iHEARTMEDIA Active Rock KEGL (97.1 THE EAGLE)/DALLAS is hosting “RUSS MARTIN SHOW LISTENERS FOUNDATION DAY” this FRIDAY, MARCH 5th, in memory of the longtime on-air personality RUSS MARTIN, who died this past weekend (NET NEWS 3/1/21).

The event will run from 6a to 7p (CT) and funds raised will support the families of DALLAS/FORT WORTH police officers and firefighters who have fallen in the line of duty.

The day will also feature KEGL personalities DAN O'MALLEY, CLO RABORN, ALFIE COY, BIG RIG, AYO and THE BEN & SKIN SHOW who will encourage listeners to visit russmartin.fm/donate and donate to the cause.

