REMOTE NEWS SERVICE is now feeding custom local news reports to JODESHA BROADCASTING News-Talk KBKW-A-K263BE, AC KSWW (SUNNY 102.1), and Hot AC KJET (105.7 THE JET)/ABERDEEN-GRAYS HARBOR, WA.

REMOTE NEWS SERVICE Owner LESLEY LOTTO said, “We are so excited that (owner) BILL (WOLFENBARGER) took the chance on us after having an in person news provider for years for his locally homegrown stations.”

WOLFENBARGER said, "We were faced with the loss of our news person and the budget limitations due to the pandemic. REMOTE NEWS SERVICE was an answer to our prayers. It’s very affordable, reliable, and dependable. Our listeners have been favorably impressed by the local content. And our bank account likes it!!"

Find out more at remotenewsservice.com.

