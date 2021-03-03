New Logo And More

MEGATRAX, with its 30-year history as an independent production music library, has introduced a new brand identity with a new logo, mission and a newly developed music search platform, SIMPLI.

The new branding has been a two-year project led by Dir./Marketing JAMES CLARKE. The brand's reinvigoration is indicated by its new tagline, Greatness Through Simplicity.

MEGATRAX Pres. RON MENDELSOHN commented, "The culmination of over two years of work by teams across the globe, the new MEGATRAX website and rebrand is finally ready for launch. This new website represents the largest and most ambitious initiative in our company's 30-year history and promises to be a game-changer for the production music industry. Throughout our history, MEGATRAX has consistently been a leader in innovation and new technology. This new site is the latest and most important manifestation of that legacy, and we look forward to making it available to our clients to help spark their creativity and soundtrack the world's content."

MEGATRAX Dir./Marketing JAMES CLARKE added, "We based our brand overhaul on extensive market research and client interviews; the outcome being "Greatness through Simplicity" - our mission to offer a modern, seamless and intuitive user experience through every step of the music search and discovery process. The new site is much more than just a cosmetic overhaul; the platform offers powerful new functionality, including a vastly improved search system and A.I.-based audio matching search technology. Clients are now able to drop a YOUTUBE link into the search bar, or upload an audio file, SIMPLI will analyze the audio and deliver the closest matches from our extensive catalog of music. We see this as another step toward fulfilling our brand mission - to help our clients find the right track quickly and effortlessly."

« see more Net News