KOL Yourself

KINGS OF LEON have announced the release of “NFT YOURSELF” -- a digital art collection on sale this FRIDAY, MARCH 5th at NOON EST. Made in collaboration with longtime creative partner NIGHT AFTER NIGHT, the collection is being made available by YELLOWHEART. NFT YOURSELF coincides with the release of KINGS OF LEON’s eighth studio album When You See Yourself.

The NFT YOURSELF collection includes up to 25 unique pieces starting with a $50 exclusive NFT collectible and limited-edition Golden Eye Vinyl with all proceeds benefiting LIVE NATION’S CREW NATION FUND. In addition, collectors will have the chance to bid on one of six GOLDEN TICKET experiences, offering fans four front row seats, each tour, to the show of their choosing, anywhere in the world, for life.

NIGHT AFTER NIGHT Creative Director CASEY MCGRATH said, “We approached the release of When You See Yourself in such an analog way, from the band’s approach in the studio to shooting everything on film. To approach NFT YOURSELF with a digital art mindset sent electricity through the work. For those in the space that understand, they’ll appreciate the techniques of audio-generated imaging, pose detection and pixel morphing that we used to create this collectible art. For those that don’t, we hope they’ll appreciate the undeniable power and emotion that results from the collision of analog and digital.”

YELLOWHEART is “the world’s first socially responsible ticketing platform and the pioneer of a rapidly growing trend of NFTs empowering artists to sell collectibles directly to their fans.”

« see more Net News