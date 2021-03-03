Take It For A 'Spin'

Attention professional and aspiring DJs alike. BEATPORT has just released BEATPORT DJ, the company's first web-based DJ product, to all LINK subscribers.

The browser-based app, is bundled with all subscription tiers, and will be available as an entry level, stand-alone subscription tier within the LINK offering by mid-APRIL.

The app was designed to create an environment for DJs to instantly browse millions of tracks, assemble playlists and audition music with controls that are familiar to all DJs, right from within the browser, without the need to open or install DJ software.

BEATPORT Founder and Chief Revenue Officer JONAS TEMPEL commented, "We designed the software to solve the cumbersome workflow challenges of music discovery and building LINK playlists. On top of that, we know our customers need to audition the tracks to make sure the song fits in their sets. Our solution combines a host of advanced web-based technologies to give users a truly effortless experience that you would expect from dedicated desktop software. To take it even further, we made it possible to connect select midi controllers via USB and bluetooth from our LINK hardware partners."

DJ and BBC RADIO 1 host PETE TONG offered his impression, saying, "This is a game-changing product that will instantly redefine music discovery for DJs."



Producer/DJ TIESTO summed it up this way, "A breakthrough! This is an incredible innovation for DJs of all experience levels."



Learn more by visiting dj.beatport.com.

