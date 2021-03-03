Parton

Country icon DOLLY PARTON received her first dose of the MODERNA vaccine YESTERDAY (3/2) to fight off COVID-19. She shared the news with fans via social media, where she posted a video pleading with viewers to get vaccinated and playfully changing the lyrics to her famous song, "JOLENE," to fit the occasion.

"Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, I'm beggin' of you please don't hesitate," PARTON sang to the tune of "JOLENE." "Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, 'cause when you're dead then that's a bit too late." (Watch below.)

PARTON donated $1 million to vaccine research at VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER last APRIL in honor of her good friend, DR. NAJI ABUMRAD (NET NEWS 4/1/20), who was part of vaccine research at the institution. DR. ABUMRAD was the one to administer PARTON's shot YESTERDAY.

