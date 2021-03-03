Reunited

Country trio MCBRIDE & THE RIDE announced on RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES WSM-A/NASHVILLE’s “Coffee, Country & CODY” show TODAY (3/3) that they are reuniting, with new U.S tour dates being added and talks of new music in the works. The trio, comprised of RAY HERNDON, TERRY McBRIDE and BILLY THOMAS, scored four Top 5 hits and two other Top 20 singles while signed to MCA NASHVILLE in the early-through-mid '90s. Those hits include "Sacred Ground" and "Love On The Loose, Heart On The Run." Though the band has been on and off over the past 30 years, its members each continued their own individual careers.

“In the ‘90s, McBRIDE & THE RIDE had an incredible vibe ... that vibe is even stronger and better 20-plus years later," said HERNDON. "Singing these songs again with TERRY and BILLY is almost Zen-like! To say we are excited to ‘Ride’ again would be an understatement!”

“Even though it’s been almost 20 years since we last toured and performed together as McBRIDE & THE RIDE, the chemistry we once shared is still there, and the three-part harmony we were known for in the '90s is just as strong as it ever was," said McBRIDE. "A lot of bands don’t get a second chance to come back, especially with all of the original members, so we’re going to make the most of it each time we take the stage. We can’t wait to hit the road and share our music with our fans again."

Added THOMAS, “It’s always been easy making music with RAY and TERRY. Times have changed, but our fans haven’t! I still run into folks who caught our live show back in the ‘90s and rave about their experience! I’m excited to ride again!”

Here are the current McBRIDE & THE RIDE tour dates:

FRIDAY, APRIL 9th- ROYSE CITY, TX - SOUTHERN JUNCTION

SATURDAY, APRIL 10TH- GRANGER, TX - COTTON COUNTRY CLUB

SUNDAY, APRIL 11th- BOERNE, TX - THE ROUNDUP

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 10th- PLANO, TX - LOVE & WAR in TEXAS

