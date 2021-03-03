April 8th - 10th

BRIC JAZZFEST BROOKLYN announced it's lineup for the 6th Annual Virtual Event happening THURSDAY, APRIL 8th - 10th at 7p (ET). Jazz Legends ROY AYERS, MESHELL NDEGEOCELLO, and ROBERT GLASPER are set to Headline with KEYON HARROLD, PHONY PPL, NIKARA WARREN, JUSTIN HICKS, NATE SMITH x VAN HUNT, and MAE.SUN set to perform. KEANNA FAIRCLOTH (of “Afternoon Jazz” and “The Pulse” on WGBO/88.3FM) will Host the event.

The JazzFest lineup will showcase artists ranging from global legends, to BROOKLYN-bred bands and exciting newcomers to jazz, including festival headliners multi-GRAMMY and EMMY award-winning artist ROBERT GLASPER (Better Than I Imagined, A Letter to the Free); vibraphonist/vocalist also known as the Godfather of Neo-soul ROY AYERS (Everybody Loves the Sunshine, Searchin’); singer-songwriter, rapper, and bassist MESHELL NDEGEOCELLO (Tie One On, Nova).

Other artists hitting the virtual stage are trumpeter and activist KEYON HARROLD; Brooklyn-bred bands PHONY PPL and NIKARA presents BLACK WALL STREET; multidisciplinary artist and vocalist JUSTIN HICKS; musical duo NATE SMITH x VAN HUNT; and multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, composer, alternately known as HAILEY NISWANGER, MAE.SUN.

LIA CAMILLE CROCKETT, BRIC Director of Performing Arts said, "We are thrilled to once again deliver the culture and music that we love with JAZZFEST as we celebrate its sixth year. This year’s event will be the most groundbreaking yet, with three packed evenings of incredible talent that are innovators and embody the resilient and ever-present BROOKLYN spirit, all safely accessible from the comfort of our homes.”

KRISTINA NEWMAN-SCOTT, President of BRIC added, "This past year has been a difficult time for many in our community, and music remains an inexhaustible source of joy and resilience. We feel incredibly grateful to have the opportunity to present JAZZFEST virtually this year and deliver a piece of artistry and inspiration into many homes, especially those of frontline and essential workers whose sacrifice we will forever be indebted to."

For more info on the Fest click here.

« see more Net News