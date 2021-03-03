Donation

CRCI, L.L.C. is donating Religion WPMJ/CHILLICOTHE-PEORIA, IL to COVENANT NETWORK.

In other filings with the FCC, the REGENTS OF UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA have applied for an STA to operate KUMD-F/DULUTH, MN with reuced power due to transmitter problems.

MUSIC TAMPA BAY INC. has closed on the transfer of low power WMTB-LP/ST. PETERSBURG, FL to 96.7 FM RADIOSTPETE, INC., with the donee reimbursing the donor for $20,000 in equipment and construction expense.

And JIMLIN BROADCASTING, INC. has closed on the sale of Country KAUM and Country KVMC-A/COLORADO CITY, TX to EXTREME MEDIA, LLC for $145,230 plus $4,470 for real estate.

