Midwest Communications Launches New Top 40

MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS Classic Hits WZOX)/PORTAGE-KALAMAZOO, MI switched to Top 40 as "HIT 96.5 on WEDNESDAY (3/3) at noon. The move comes just a week after moving Variety Hits (96.5 Jack-FM) to WVFM (106.5).

The new format launched with JASON DERULO & JAWSH 365 “Savage Love”, TAYLOR SWIFT “Willow”, TATE MCRAE “You Broke Me First” and FALL OUT BOY “Centuries." HITS 96.5 new positioner is “Always More Music."

The station will utilize on-air talent from other MIDWEST stations. WIFC/WAUSAU, WI afternoon host BELKEY will host mornings from 5-9a. WNFN/NASHVILLE weekend host AMANDA "NOVA" TERRANOVA will host middays from 9a-1p. MIGGY SANTOS, Brand Manager/morning host at cluster mate Country WNWN (WIN 98.5)/BATTLE CREEK will host 1-3pm. WNWN APD/evening host JORDAN LASS will host afternoons from 3-7pm, while WIFC evening host MIKE MATHERS will host the same daypart in KALAMAZOO.

