YAVAPAI BROADCASTING Triple A KVNA/COTTONWOOD-FLAGSTAFF, AZ MD DOUG BRANNSON has moved over to the digital side for the station, He will take care of the station’s website and social media platforms, while keeping his morning show.

KVNA PD JULI PAGE will be assuming many of the music responsibilities that were handled by DOUG. She can be reached via email at Juli@myradioplace.com.

In-house consultant DENNIS CONSTANTINE will be taking music calls on WEDNESDAYS at (503) 989-9777.

