LOCAL RADIO NETWORKS has responded to WESTWOOD ONE's patent infringement suit over its voicetracking platform (NET NEWS 3/2), calling the allegations "legally and factually baseless" and vowing to fight the suit.

In a press release, LRN charges that WESTWOOD ONE "is apparently giving up on trying to fairly compete and instead is trying to now use the courts to do what its programmers, engineers and affiliate sales people could not do," adding that "LRN will not be bullied by a corporate radio WALL STREET giant attempting to disrupt its much smaller competitor LRN and its superior team, technology and products."

