Rock N' Relief

LINDA PERRY and CORE's star-studded, two-day ROCK N' RELIEF livestream concert will take place FRIDAY, MARCH 5th, and SATURDAY MARCH 6th, 12p-6:30p (PT) from DODGER STADIUM at COMMUNITY ORGANIZED RELIEF EFFORT's mass vaccination site, which it operates with L.A. CITY, LAFD and L.A. COUNTY.

Founded by SEAN PENN and ANN LEE, CORE is a non-profit organization dedicated to crisis response. This two-day live stream will benefit CORE’s life-saving programs, in addition to providing entertainment onsite for their dedicated staff and for people coming to DODGER STADIUM to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. In addition, the concert is raising money for the CORE's mobile vaccination program, which brings access to the vaccine directly to communities who need it most across L.A., targeting low-income communities of color that have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.

For the live concert, every necessary safety measure and precaution will be enforced to ensure all CDC guidelines on COVID-19 safety are met. The current lineup for this two-day concert series hosted by SIRIUS XM/KROQ/L.A. DJ KAT CORBETT will feature live performances from MIGUEL, MACY GRAY, LINDA PERRY, KEVIN BACON, SILVERSUN PICKUPS, ALIE BLACC, MARIACHI LINDA MEXICANAS, and more. The series will include digital performances from artists across the globe like FOO FIGHTERS, CARLY SIMON, DEAMAU5, GAVIN ROSSDALE, PETE YORN, JAMES BLUNT, JEWEL, GARY BARLOW, TRACY BONHAM, DEBORAH COX, SHRED, SHAED, SHERYL CROW, SAMMY HAGER, RILO KILEY's JENNY LEWIS & BLAKE and K. FLAY, among others.

PERRY and CORE are working with AMAZON MUSIC to stream the concert live, from 12p – 8p (PT) on both days on the mobile app, and through AMAZON MUSIC TWITCH channel. ROLLING STONE and YOUTUBE will also further the reach of this event. XFINITY will also broadcast in 30 million audience as well their 112.4 Million cable Internet audience.

Added PERRY, “We are extremely overwhelmed by the level of support we are getting from these rebel artists who are generously donating their time and so grateful for the backing from the biggest players in the media space. Can’t wait to get the word out and provide much needed funding for CORE while entertaining and lifting the spirits of the nation."

To donate, go here, or text the word ROCK to 707070

« see more Net News